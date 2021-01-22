BUTLER TWP., Pa. - A child was found dead after fire tore through a Schuylkill County home overnight.
The child was pronounced dead Friday morning at the scene of a house fire on Brown Lane in Butler Township, said Dr. David Moylan, county coroner.
Crews on scene are looking for a couple of people still missing, Moylan said shortly after 8 a.m. Deputies from the coroner's office were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.
At least one person was hurt and was flown from the scene, after the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find massive flames, and initial reports indicated there may have been people trapped on the roof.
Crews had the fire under control several hours later, but the home was completely destroyed.
