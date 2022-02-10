The calm water on a Schuylkill County farm near Orwigsburg covers the chaos from the night before.
"I couldn't imagine when you told me this morning. I couldn't imagine," said neighbor Bob Brugger.
Brugger says he would often see the Zimmerman boys playing together outside.
The family says Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., the 4- and 5-year-old were near the property's partially frozen pond.
"They were out there. The dog was barking and started coming toward the house and the barking drew the mother outside," said State Trooper David Beohm.
Beohm goes on to say she then saw her 4-year-old son floating unconscious.
"She went into the water and grabbed her son and pulled him out," Beohm said.
However, the 5-year-old was nowhere to be seen. The Schuylkill Haven Dive Team pulled him out from under the water. The boy was pronounced dead a few hours later.
His brother was driven to LVHN Cedar Crest then flown to Dupont Hospital in Delaware.
The family says the 4-year-old is showing signs of life.
"I thought they were well watched; It's just a catastrophe, is what it is, you know?" Brugger said.
"Just a horrible accidental death is what it's going to come down to," Beohm said.