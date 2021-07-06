HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The head of a child welfare agency in northeastern Pennsylvania faces charges she ordered workers to falsely close files on allegations of child abuse and neglect.
The state attorney general’s office filed child endangerment and obstruction charges Tuesday against 58-year-old Joanne G. Van Saun.
Van Saun resigned Friday as director of the Luzerne County Department of Children and Youth Services. Van Saun’s attorney, Patrick A. Casey, declined comment.
State prosecutors say three other former Luzerne County employees implicated in deleting the cases weren't charged but agreed not to serve in any position where they would be mandated to report suspected child abuse until at least 2025.