WASHINGTON - The White House is already gearing up for Christmas.

First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the official White House Christmas tree Monday.

It arrived on a horse-drawn carriage.

This year's tree comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Schuylkill County. The 20-year-old Concolor fir stands 22 feet tall and 13 feet wide.

It will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.