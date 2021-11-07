Jeronimo Maisonet

A Monroe County man is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl while he served as the deacon of a church, and authorities believe he may have victimized more children.

Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, was arrested on charges of unlawful contact, indecent assault of a minor, and corruption of a minor, according to state police.

Authorities allege he kissed, groped and made sexual comments to a 14-year-old girl while he was the deacon of the Church of God - Holy Ground in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police said Maisonet was taken into custody Sunday and remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Investigators said they believe other children may have been victimized by Maisonet.

Anyone with information pertaining to Maisonet is asked to call State Police in Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.

