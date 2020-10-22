EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Students at East Stroudsburg University will continue to take most of their classes remotely.
The university, in a message to the campus community, said it will continue to provide the majority of its classes remotely for spring 2021. The university will offer in-person instruction for a limited number of select courses that are necessary for a student’s academic progression, such as clinicals, field experience, student teaching and internships.
"This is not how we want it to be, but we must remain steadfast in efforts to maintain the health and safety of our campus and the surrounding community," the university said in its message to the community.
ESU’s spring course schedule and registration will be available beginning the first week of November.