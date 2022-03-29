FOSTER TWP., Pa. - Crews are still working to clear Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County more than 24 hours after a 50-vehicle pileup on the snow-covered highway.
69 News confirmed at least five people died in that crash.
According to Schuylkill County Emergency Manager John Matz, it could have been a lot worse. One of the tractor trailers involved in the crash was carrying several containers of a flammable gas called acetylene. If the fire that burned several trucks in the crash had ignited that gas, Matz said it could have been a much bigger disaster.
"Acetylene is a flammable gas, and there is an entire truck down there with acetylene cylinders on it. Now fortunately that was not impacted by the fires of yesterday," said Matz.
Matz told us he hasn't seen a crash this bad in a long time.
"As far as accidents on the interstate go, this is probably one of the more severe instances that we've had in the last 15 years," said Matz.
At this time any fires caused by the crash have been put out, but after towing all the wrecked vehicles away, Matz said there is still work to be done before the road can reopen.
"There was a significant amount of fuel oil, firefighting foam was used, so PennDOT is bringing in a milling machine. They're actually going to mill part of the highway because of the amount of product on it," said Matz.
Matz said that product doesn't just pose a traffic risk. He said it leaked into the soil and may pose a concern for the Blythe Township drinking water reservoir nearby.
"They will be monitoring their intakes just to ensure that no contaminants migrate down into their water source," said Matz.
Matz said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will also be on-scene to document any damage to surrounding soil and groundwater.
At this time, we are still working to learn the names of the five people confirmed killed in the crash. Matz said 15 others were put up in temporary housing overnight, and he said more services are available if they need them.
"In the event that something would come up and they need an extra night of accommodations, they can at least call the Red Cross and say hey, we need a place to stay," said Matz.