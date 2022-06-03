STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Closing arguments begin Friday in the murder trial of Michael Horvath.
Testimony wrapped up Thursday after Horvath chose not to take the stand.
The defense questioned a detective again, this time about Horvath's wife, Cathy, and how she led investigators to evidence that ultimately incriminated her husband.
The detective maintained she was never a suspect in Holly Grim's killing.
Horvath is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in Grim's disappearance and death in 2013. He has maintained his innocence.