STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The second man charged in a 2016 homicide in Monroe County has been found guilty.
Michael Owens, 31, was convicted Wednesday evening in the 2016 shooting death of Demetrio Hughes, whose burnt remains were found on state game lands in Jackson Township, said the county district attorney's office.
His co-conspirator, Randy Criste-Troutman, 32, previously pleaded guilty to homicide charges and is awaiting sentencing. He testified against Owens during the five days of witness testimony, authorities say.
Owens was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy, and he faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole, authorities said. He is scheduled to be formally sentenced in November.
Authorities say Owens and Criste-Troutman lured Hughes, who was 25 at the time, to the area near the McMichaels Hunting Club property in February 2016 under the guise of the three committing a burglary.
The pair then shot Hughes in the back of the head, and returned the following day to burn his body, the DA said.
Hughes' remains were found in March. Criste-Troutman was later found to be in possession of the weapon used to kill Hughes.