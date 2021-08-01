N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa - A Coal Township man is dead following a head-on collision in Schuylkill County.
It happened Saturday at the intersection of State Route 901 (Gordon Nagle Trail) and SPCA Road in North Manheim Township.
PSP Schuylkill Haven say the driver of Kia Sorento was in the southbound lane of SR 901 when he crossed over the double yellow line and hit a Ford F150 head-on.
The driver, identified as a 32-year-old Coal Township man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lehigh Valley East - Pottsville where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the second vehicle, identified as a 67-year-old Pitman man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A passenger in the Ford F150, identified as a 66-year-old Pitman woman, sustained unknown injuries and was flown to Danville Hospital.
Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene. SR 901 was shut down for over two hours.