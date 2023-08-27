RUSH TWP., Pa. — A 46-year-old man has been arrested for stealing from the Walmart Supercenter in Rush Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said.

Police said Derek Musket, of Coaldale, stole 21 items by from the Walmart by "under scanning" them at the checkout on Monday, Aug. 14.

"It was determined [Musket] was under scanning an undisclosed amount of items while checking his groceries out," PSP-Frackville said in a press release.

Among the items were a New York strip steak (valued at $20.13), Dreambone Twists chicken-wrapped dog chew ($13.98), 92-oz Tide laundry detergent ($12.97) and cotton towels ($12.78). The total value of the items was $163.09, according to the PSP press release.

PSP are further investigating the theft, and charges against Musket are pending.