READING, Pa. - A project expanding a state university in Berks County has begun in Pottsville.
Alvernia University has finalized the purchase of a 30,000 square-foot building at 500 Progress Avenue in downtown Pottsville, according to a release from the school.
The building will undergo a $6 million renovation as part of the Pottsville CollegeTowne initiative.
Alvernia was able to finalize the purchase of the building after receiving a $3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) in December 2021. The university has also received a $250,000 commitment from the City of Pottsville for the initiative.
“The Pottsville CollegeTowne initiative has a permanent home on Progress Avenue thanks to the partnership and collaborative efforts between Schuylkill County’s visionary community leaders, dedicated government officials, and insightful industry leaders,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “With our footprint secure in downtown, Alvernia will continue its student-centered modernization of the university that will expand experiential learning opportunities for our students while providing countless economic development opportunities in downtown.”
The latest addition in Pottsville will serve as the university's second physical presence of its new strategic direction and will be the home of new and expanded academic programming, retail and the O'Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship.
Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute will partner Schuylkill County-based students with regional entrepreneurs, small-business owners, faculty researchers and industry leaders to enhance economic development in the region through the institute’s student-powered business incubator.
The new property will be tansformed into a high-quality and high-tech academic community-based space, the release said. Those spaces feature staff and faculty offices, 10 classrooms, a modern wet lab and a state-of-the-art computer lab.
The facility will also include a conference room and an open entry way, according to the release.