LEHIGHTON, Pa. - In Carbon County a parade of generosity lined Lehighton's South 1st Street as part of the first-ever Operation Give a Gobbler. The goal is to collect as much turkey, cash and canned goods to feed 300 needy veterans and their families for Thanksgiving.
"It's called the ding dong dash. We leave on the front door and ring the bell so no contact," said Michelle Goyette of Paul's House Valor Foundation Clinic.
The families are part of the Monroe County nonprofit.
It offers transitional housing for homeless vets. Clinic manager Goyette says she has already added nearly 30 families to the list this week alone.
Mauch Chunk Trust gives a $500 donation.
In just a few hours more than 100 turkeys and $3000 were donated.
April Goetz drove up from Allentown.
"My whole family are vets. I was excited when I heard. Helping vets is at the top of my list and it should be for everyone," she said.
Colossal Radio, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce and State Police coordinated the event. But the idea stemmed from Trooper Anothony Petroski, who saw the need.
"Everyone is struggling right now. To see people giving what they can it's really heartwarming and shows we have good people in our community," he said.
Just when it seems we couldn't be any further apart as a country.
Donations are also needed for Christmas.