BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - It's been one year since 19-year-old Christian Hall was shot and killed by State Police on the Route 33 overpass to I-80 in Monroe County. It's a case that continues to raise controversy.
His parents continue to fight for a reevaluation of the case, claiming their son was having a mental health crisis during the incident. The Monroe County District Attorney says the shooting was justified.
The Hall family also argues that the way Christian was portrayed to the public, was false.
"It's important to me because I don't particularly care for the picture that was painted of him back in March by the DA's office," said Christian's father, Gareth Hall. "That wasn't my son. My son was a caring young man."
And now, the Hall family and community will gather together for a remembrance vigil at the Hall family's church- Pleasant Valley Assembly of God in Brodheadsville.
They say they're determined to paint a picture of who Christian really was.
"He was not just this boy on the bridge. This boy was surrounded by police officers. He had a life," said Fe Hall, Christian's mother.
There are other vigils planned all over the country to remember Hall. His mother says it means a lot.
"The support we've had throughout this year speaks of how much he mattered to many people. We want to remind people that every person matters. It's not just for my son anymore," said Fe Hall.