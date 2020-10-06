SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A year after the Monroe County Hospice House reopened, $1 million has been raised to help it stay that way.
"We did a telethon. We did restaurant fundraisers. We've gone to different foundations to get money," said Mark Primrose, chair of the community fundraising group for the hospice house.
Originally, the group pledged to raise $1 million over three years but met its fundraising goal after just a year-and-a-half.
The money raised helps pay for staffing; two nurses must be on-site at all times even if all six hospice beds aren't full. It also helps pay for equipment costs and building maintenance.
An endowment has also been established to help further ensure the facility stays operational.
The Monroe County Hospice House, one of the few services of its kind in Monroe County, closed in 2018 but after community outcry, it reopened in 2019.
"They built the house with donations and this philanthropic support helps us to continue to keep it open," said Elizabeth Wise, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
Mark Primrose said raising money during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy but the first million is just the beginning.
"Personally, I'd like to have somewhere around $8 million in that account. Then I'd know that forever this, it would never be a problem," he said.
You can find more information about the hospice house and how to donate at the Lehigh Valley Health Network website.