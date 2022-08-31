17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich should be in her first week of her senior year at Hazleton Senior High School, preparing to cheer in front of fans for Friday night's football game.

Instead, her Butler Township, Luzerne County, community is saying goodbye.

"She was so special. I love her, and we love her and we will forever remember her," her cheer coach Tiffany Yarish tearfully said at a candlelight vigil Sunday.

Police have charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers, her boyfriend, with her death.

According to court paperwork, Meyers went to Matulevich's home around 3 a.m. Saturday with another girl. Matulevich let Meyers inside.

Around 5 a.m. her Mom heard a pop and when she went into her daughter's bedroom she found the 17-year-old bleeding, the victim of a gunshot wound to the head. She died an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

"It's an unimaginable loss. We are all traumatized. She was so well loved by her family, by her friends and the community and her cheerleading squad," said her aunt, Dannon Tihansky.

According to court paperwork, the other girl there that night told police she knew Meyers and Matulevich had a relationship and believed they'd been arguing about Meyers spending time with her.

Court records show Meyers then went to that girl's house and said he found Matulevich on the ground bleeding and didn't know what happened to her or if she was alive.

He parked his BMW in the girl's garage and they, along with another adult, drove off, eventually dropping him off at a rest stop along 1-81. That's where he was arrested later that day, court records say.

He is charged as an adult with homicide, among other offenses.

For Matulevich, her legacy of leading cheers now includes hugs of support for those mourning her death.