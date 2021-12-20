STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man known for always helping others is now in need of help himself. A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting for his life, after his battle with coronavirus has taken several unexpected turns.
Steven Dimmick is known by his close-knit community for always sporting a smile and putting others before himself.
However, instead of photos of Dimmick giving his time to various charities, a GoFundMe link is now circulating on Facebook. The fundraising page aims to help with medical expenses and travel costs for the deputy's family, as he continues his long battle with COVID-19.
"Our brother in blue is fighting for his life,” said Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris.
The GoFundMe says Dimmick has worked at the sheriff's office for eight years, and contracted COVID while in the line of duty. He's been hospitalized since November 26.
Dimmick has been in a medically induced coma since December 8. He was put on a ventilator that day. Complications then forced doctors to put him on an advanced life support machine, according to the GoFundMe page.
When weather prevented plans to airlift Dimmick to UPenn, Monroe County deputies escorted an ambulance to get him to Philadelphia as quickly as possible.
Messages of love and support are being shared all over Facebook and on the GoFundMe itself.
Hundreds of people have raised more than $36,000 so far.
The animal-lover has been involved in several community projects, including the Olsen Family Wish, the Blue Line Toy Drive, Meals on Wheels and various memorial motorcycle rides.
Sheriff Morris asks that if you can't give money, pray, and share Dimmick's selfless story of service.