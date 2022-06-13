EAST PENN TWP., Pa. - Some business owners whose company went up in flames are refusing to let the fire kill the family legacy.
The fire happened at an auto body shop in East Penn Township in Carbon County early Sunday morning. The fire may have destroyed the building where McFarland and Sons stood for decades, but it could not stop people from rallying around the owners and a family who lost everything.
"It's not so much the machines and the building and the tools that are gone, it's the memories that money can't buy back. That's the hardest," said Megan McFarland, the wife of the shop's owner.
58 years of memories, gone in minutes. But nothing will keep the owners of this body shop down for long.
"Honestly a 110 percent chance we are planning to build back, hopefully bigger and better than what we were before," McFarland said.
Charles and Zuleika Mest and their two children barely got out of their apartment on top of McFarland and Sons Auto before the whole place went up in flames.
"I mean, everything you own we watched burn to the ground, and it's devastating," said Charles.
"I was able to go inside and grab sandals to put on my feet and come outside, but it was scary, to say the least," said Zulieka. "My kids are in the car. They can't see me breaking down, even though this is horrific. I have to be strong for my babies."
State police say a 27-year-old man from Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, hit a telephone pole early Sunday. They say the crash sparked the fire that destroyed the business. Police tell 69 News they suspect the driver of being under the influence.
Now, McFarland and Sons is trying to stay open right across the street, and the community is rallying around the owners and the Mest family.
"I had lost faith in humanity, but this has made me see everything in such a different way," said Zulieka.
"And it's just so nice that after this devastation that the community has wrapped their arms around us and said hey we got you this time," McFarland said.
There's a GoFundMe for the family.