Family and friends of those who lost their lives on Friday night in a horrific car accident are donating through GoFundMe to cover funeral and memorial costs for 17-year-old Connor Dugan and three-year-old Daejah Dean.
The accident occurred on Route 903 at the intersection of Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Township. Police said 30-year-old Joshua Dean was driving with his three-year-old daughter Daejah Dean in one vehicle and Connor Dugan was in another vehicle when the cars hit at an angle. The roads were dry, and officers said that all three people involved were wearing seat belts.
According to the Carbon County Coroner's Office, Dugan's cause of death was ruled as blunt force traumatic injuries, while Joshua and Daejah Dean's causes of death are still pending.
Connor was a senior at Jim Thorpe Area High school, while Joshua Dean attended the school in the past.
Jim Thorpe Area School District Superintendent John Rushefski said in a statement to 69 News, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the Dugan and Dean family. Grief counseling will be available for students when they return on January 3, and will continue for as long as needed."
The GoFundMe pages for both Connor and Daejah have already surpassed their goals.