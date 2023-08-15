Community remembers beloved East Stroudsburg high school football coach of 51 years

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - In East Stroudsburg it's always been more than football: it's family. That's the motto for East Stroudsburg South Senior High School football Coach Matt Walters. Walters learned the ropes from his former coach Ed Christian.

"I've been a part of many different roles, you know, playing for Ed, coaching with Ed and then taking over for Ed,” said Walters.

Football legend Ed Christian died suddenly Tuesday morning and his peers and players are reflecting on the moments they cherished with him, on and off the field. The lifelong East Stroudsburg resident was coach for 51 years.

"To replace Ed Christian, you know, as the football coach here at East Stroudsburg… it’s, it’s, aw man. I don't even know what to say,” said Walters.

Down the road from the high school, the East Stroudsburg University head coach has known Christian since he was 15 years old.

"I can remember he was the last dance at my wedding when we were trying to figure out who was married the longest,” said Jimmy Terwilliger, Head Football Coach at East Stroudsburg University.

It's the impact the former English teacher had on his students, players, and the community that shape his legacy.

"If I can do something personally… I would like to carry on what he did on the field and with the team,” said Tim Kinney, left tackle at East Stroudsburg University.

Family, friends, and loved ones said it's Christian's loving, caring, and gentle personality that will forever live in their hearts. If there's one thing they'd like him to be remembered by:

"I would like to see one day, the name Ed Christian Field here at Memorial Stadium,” said Michel Carmella, football program volunteer at East Stroudsburg South Senior High School.

“It is time to name the field at East Stroudsburg: the Ed Christian Field,” said Terwilliger.