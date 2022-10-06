LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Our region is saying goodbye to a military hero.

Clarence Smoyer was known as the "Hero of Cologne" for his service during World War II. He died last week at 99 years old. On a warm, sunny Thursday in Lehighton Cemetery, Smoyer was finally laid to rest to the sound of taps played on a trumpet, and a 21-gun salute.

"He was just a great man and it's an honor and a privilege for us to be here today and give him the military send off that he so much deserves," said Kevin Long, the Commander of the Lehighton American Legion, where Smoyer was a longtime member.

He said, despite being awarded a Purple Heart, a French Legion of Honor, and a Bronze Star, Smoyer was always humble about his service.

"One thing that he always said to us, I did the best I could, and that was Clarence you know? He did what his country asked of him," said Long.

"I think Clarence embodies the Greatest Generation. There's no doubt about it," said Thomas Applebach, the Lehigh County Director of Veterans Services.

Applebach has known Smoyer for years, who he said was an important part of both the Lehighton and Allentown communities, but Applebach tells us his favorite memory of Smoyer didn't happen in Lehighton. It actually happened on Susquahanna St. in Allentown back in 2019, when Smoyer rode a literal tank right through town.

"I got a phone call from a friend of mine who said hey, can we get a tank in Allentown? And I said well, I've done some crazy stuff before and we'll see what we can do," said Applebach.

What they did was clear the streets for the man known as the "Hero of Cologne." The event was in part to celebrate the release of the book "Spearhead," which documents the fighting of Smoyer's unit in France during World War II. It's a story Applebach is glad was told, but he said there are more that will soon be gone.

"Get to know those stories. We lose those stories, and if they're never told, they're gone forever," said Applebach.