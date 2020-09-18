EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The ShawneeCraft Brewing Company in East Stroudsburg is holding a release party for its new beer with a community-oriented theme.

It's called Blue and Black. It's a blonde ale brewed with blueberries and blackberries.

But the name has a double meaning.

The brew was inspired by a local Police Town Hall program. The town hall is run by a local non-profit, Monroe County United, which brings police together with the Black community.

The beer is Shawnee Craft's way of giving back to the community.

"We're looking to build better relationships with the police departments, local and state here in Monroe County," said Thomas Jones, President of Monroe County United.

For every pint of Blue & Black sold in its taproom, Shawnee Craft will donate $1 to the program.

