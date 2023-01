CASS TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County concrete company damaged in a fire says it's working to get back up and running.

Quandel Concrete officials say they're moving their portable concrete plant near their main facility.

They say the move means they may be able to start production within the next ten days.

A three-alarm fire broke out at Quandel Concrete Tuesday.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

He was treated at the scene.