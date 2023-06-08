CRESCO, Pa. - A conditional use hearing for the proposed Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort will be coming to a close, most likely by August.

The hearings, which have been ongoing since Jan. 25, have included the testimony of witnesses for the applicant JSPA Realty, LLC, which has proposed a master development plan for a resort and an 87,000-square-foot commercial shopping center.

The resort has been proposed to consist of mixed-uses including a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, and a spa.

The attorney for the applicant, Donald G. Karpowich, concluded his case last month.

On Thursday night, 20 individuals who signed on with party status at the start of the hearings had their chance to present testimony.

Those parties object to the development for numerous reasons. Most of the parties own property near the proposed development, which would be located on seven parcels of land located off Route 611.

The facility is being proposed within the township’s resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district. The use is permitted with conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.

Most of the parties who were present on Thursday opted not to present testimony and instead said they plan on submitting written briefs stating their cases at the conclusion of the proceedings.

One party requested a continuance because he was unable to attend the hearing on Thursday due to an illness, but indicated he does wish to present testimony.

The hearing will be continued on June 22 at 6 p.m. for the sole purpose of hearing from the outstanding party.

Township solicitor John C. Prevoznik explained how the hearing will be concluded.

“If there is no rebuttal from Mr. Karpowich, what we will do is hold the record open for 30 days for people (parties) to write briefs,” Prevoznik said. “Fifteen days later we’ll hold a hearing to tell everybody who wrote a brief.”

At that point, Karpowich said the hearing will be closed.

After the record is closed, public comment from non-party members of the public will be permitted but will not be included in the official record.

“This becomes an appeal issue because those of you who have been given party status have special rights,” he explained.

After the supervisors vote on whether to grant the conditional use, the parties have the right to appeal the decision in court.