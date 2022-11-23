The Republican candidate in the 8th U.S. congressional district race is filing suit against Luzerne County's Board of Elections.

Jim Bognet filed suit after some Luzerne County polling places ran out of paper for voting machines. Voters were allowed to fill out provisional ballots instead, and a judge extended voting hours in the county.

The 8th District covers most of Luzerne County and all or part of four other counties.

Bognet trails Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright overall. Bognet got more votes in Luzerne County.