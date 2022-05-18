Over $10 million in funding is being used to fund projects in Wayne, Pike and Monroe counties.
Congressman Matt Cartwright (PA-08) made the announcement Tuesday that the funding, totaling $10.4 million, will fund new construction at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport, a storm pipe replacement project, and a major road repair and paving project for State Route 590.
The funding is part of the $61 million Community Project Funding designations that Cartwright submitted to the Appropriations Committee for federal fiscal year 2023.
A release from Cartwright's office says the Pocono-area projects submitted by Congressman Cartwright for FY2023 Community Project Funding include:
Milford Borough, Pike County: Storm pipe replacement, $5 million. This request for community project funding will improve stormwater management for Milford Borough by replacing 11,241 linear feet of failing galvanized stormwater pipe and making targeted re-routing improvements.
Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport Authority, Monroe County: Construction of a new T-hangar building, $3 million. This project will construct a new T-hangar building to house an additional 12 aircraft.
Lackawaxen Township: Paving and resurfacing project for State Route 590, $2.4 million. This project is for 9.1 miles of State Route 590, from the Wayne County line to Towpath Road.
Multi-County Projects:
Additional Community Project Funding that will benefit the Pocono Region includes $3 million for a multi-county United Way program for education and support services for at-risk children and their families, including Pre-K tuition.
Another is $1.2 million for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania and its Adult Living Support Group to expand the Aging in Place program in Wayne, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties to assist older and disabled homeowners.