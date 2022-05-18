Cash money dollars generic

Over $10 million in funding is being used to fund projects in Wayne, Pike and Monroe counties.

Congressman Matt Cartwright (PA-08) made the announcement Tuesday that the funding, totaling $10.4 million, will fund new construction at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport, a storm pipe replacement project, and a major road repair and paving project for State Route 590. 

The funding is part of the $61 million Community Project Funding designations that Cartwright submitted to the Appropriations Committee for federal fiscal year 2023. 

A release from Cartwright's office says the Pocono-area projects submitted by Congressman Cartwright for FY2023 Community Project Funding include:

Milford Borough, Pike County: Storm pipe replacement, $5 million. This request for community project funding will improve stormwater management for Milford Borough by replacing 11,241 linear feet of failing galvanized stormwater pipe and making targeted re-routing improvements.

Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport Authority, Monroe County: Construction of a new T-hangar building, $3 million. This project will construct a new T-hangar building to house an additional 12 aircraft.

Lackawaxen Township: Paving and resurfacing project for State Route 590, $2.4 million. This project is for 9.1 miles of State Route 590, from the Wayne County line to Towpath Road.

Multi-County Projects:

Additional Community Project Funding that will benefit the Pocono Region includes $3 million for a multi-county United Way program for education and support services for at-risk children and their families, including Pre-K tuition. 

Another is $1.2 million for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania and its Adult Living Support Group to expand the Aging in Place program in Wayne, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties to assist older and disabled homeowners.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.