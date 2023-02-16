A Connecticut murder suspect who led authorities on a six-day manhunt through several states, including in eastern Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty, again.

26-year-old Peter Manfredonia admitted Thursday to fatally shooting a Connecticut high school classmate, kidnapping the man's girlfriend, and stealing a car back in May 2020.

That all happened just two days after he killed a man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia previously pleaded guilty in that attack.

Back when Manfredonia was on the run, the manhunt centered on the Poconos for a period of time.

He was seen in the East Stroudsburg area carrying a large duffel bag and reportedly getting into a ride-share vehicle.

Manfredonia was eventually captured in Maryland.