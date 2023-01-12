POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - A Pocono Summit man accused of defrauding customers turned himself in to detectives Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Anthony Valera is charged in the alleged theft of more than $154,000 from five different customers/families who signed contracts with him for construction/home improvement projects.

Valera’s bail was set at $30,000, secured, at a preliminary arraignment Thursday, the DA's office said.

Valera was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge station for unrelated charges, the lead charge being theft by deception, a third-degree felony.

Valera was also wanted by the Monroe County Office of Domestic Relations. Valera was arrested by Detectives for these warrants as well and he is currently incarcerated at Monroe County Correctional Facility on his $30,000 secured bail. He is also being held there on a detainer by Domestic Relations.

Investigation by the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing, and has determined that there may be more alleged victims who have not yet come forward.

If you believe that you are a victim of contractor fraud perpetrated by Anthony Valera, or any of his businesses, you can make a report by contacting Detective Thomas McMahon via phone at 570-517-3025 or by email at TJMcMahon@monroecountypa.gov.

The DA's office says Valera has done business under the following business names: Valera Home Improvement LLC, Pocono Custom Home Builders Corp., Valera Custom Home Builders LLC, and V.H.I. LLC.