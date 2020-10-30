WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - If you were on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County earlier this week, you may have seen a controversial billboard.
A group, No White Guilt dot org, put up a billboard. It said All-American Boy and gave the group's website, but was vandalized with the name of the group erased and BLM written on it.
The man who paid for the billboard, Jason Kohne, told the Republican Herald he's not a racist but worries about stigmatizing white children and making them feel guilty for simply being white.
It's a difficult topic that recently hit the national stage in a presidential debate when President Trump and Joe Biden had words on the topic of why the president cut federal sensitivity training, training he felt was over the top and sent the wrong message.
"They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, a racist place, we're teaching people to hate our country and I'm not gonna allow that to happen," Trump said.
"People have to be made aware of what people feel like, what insults them and is demeaning to them," Biden said.
Kohne did not point to that debate as a reason for the billboard, but says he wasn't promoting white power, but just wanted to bring attention to an issue he feels strongly about.
His website has also been taken down.