LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The Carbon County coroner says a 17-year boy from Bethlehem died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Harmony.

Rescue crews were called to the scene Thursday evening. Crews pulled him from the lake and rushed him to St. Luke's Hospital-Carbon Campus, where Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller said he died.

Miller says his office will conduct an autopsy at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The coroner says the boy's name is not being released yet.