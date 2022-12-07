WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two firefighters died after being called to the scene of a smoky fire that burned a home in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was dead at the scene. No word on that person's cause of death.

No word on the cause of death for the firefighters, who were from the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County.

Multiple sources say the firefighters were pulled from the house and taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Miner's Campus in Coaldale, where they were pronounced dead.

None of the three people have yet been identified.

The fire broke out in a home in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

Multiple emergency vehicles were parked on both sides of the house where the fire happened.

We do not yet have word on what started Wednesday afternoon's fire.