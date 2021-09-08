The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 800 PM EDT.
* At 717 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from White Haven to Tamaqua, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to
roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.
* Locations impacted include...
Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Northampton, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim
Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs,
Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Skytop, Tannersville, Long
Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley and Reeders.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 97.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 306.
Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH