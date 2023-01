TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 80.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the deadly wreck in the westbound lanes, about a mile past I-380/Exit 293, said county dispatchers.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m., and traffic was backed up in the area.

State police have not yet said how many people died or what happened.

