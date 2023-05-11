ROSS TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a house fire in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed his office was called to the scene on Owl Hollow Drive in Ross Township, a rural area west of Saylorsburg.

The fire was called in shortly before 4 a.m., and it was reported that someone was trapped inside, said county emergency dispatchers.

Flames tore through the home and left it heavily damaged.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation and said the scene is still active.

69 News is working to learn more on this developing story.