HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A fatal crash has Route 33 closed in Monroe County until further notice.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes, just past the Saylorsburg exit.

The county coroner said he was called to the scene a short time later.

A helicopter landed on the closed highway to fly someone with serious injuries to the hospital.

Both the north- and southbound lanes are closed, as a tractor-trailer ended up jackknifed across the median and the guardrail ended up across one side of the highway. There was also damage to the embankment.

It appears at least two tractor-trailers, a pickup truck and a car were involved in the crash.

The second pickup truck ended up down the road a little ways from the accident scene.

Firefighters were seen working to free at least one person from the wreckage.

It's not yet known how many people were involved, who died or the extent of injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up past Wind Gap, Northampton County. Heavy delays were reported on the southbound side, too.

