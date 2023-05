Police are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Route 248 in Carbon County.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in Palmerton.

The eastbound side of the highway was shut down.

An emergency dispatcher says one person was killed. The coroner was called to the scene.

There's no word yet on what may have led to the crash.

