HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The coroner says a man who was found dead after he went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County drowned.

Police said 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was pulled from a small body of water Monday near the area where he went missing over the weekend.

They said Hachey had been camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared.

His death has been ruled accidental.