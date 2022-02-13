JIM THORPE, Pa. - A hiker is dead after falling at the now shuttered Glen Onoko Falls trail Sunday.
The Carbon County Coroner tells a 69 News freelance photojournalist that the person was hiking the lower falls and fell.
Paramedics from Lehighton responded to the call just before 10:15 a.m.
The hiker suffered a serious head injury, officials report. The hiker was taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Carbon Campus.
The freelance photojournalist tells 69 News all helicopters declined the rescue because of the weather.
The hiker was part of a larger group visiting Glen Onoko Falls, fire officials report.
Glen Onoko Falls is located on state game lands in Carbon County. Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission officially closed the trail in 2019 after numerous injuries and deaths.
Officials said parts of the trail became degraded from things like erosion and overuse. Anyone caught hiking the trail is subject to a fine.