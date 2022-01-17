crime scene

PARADISE TWP, Pa. - A man who was killed in a deadly crash in Monroe County has been identified.

The Monroe County Coroner identified 38-year-old Cesar Guzman as the victim who died in a crash in Paradise Township on Jan. 8.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Paradise Valley Road and Wyndham Drive, with initial reports indicating a car crashed into a tree.

Monroe County officials also responded to another fatal accident on Jan. 9. around 6:30 a.m. in Tobyhanna Township, where at least one person was killed when a car crashed into a telephone pole on Route 940.

Officials have yet to release the name of the victim involved in the Jan. 9. crash.

