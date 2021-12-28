PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified three people who died after a crash in Carbon County.
Connor Dugan, 17, Joshua Dean, 30, and Daejah Dean, 3, died in the crash, according to the Carbon County Coroner's Office. Dugan's cause of death was blunt force traumatic injuries, while the causes of death for the other two people are pending.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 903 at the intersection of Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Township.
Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, officials say they discovered all people involved were dead.
The first vehicle was being driven by Deane. The second vehicle involved was being driven by Dugan. Daejah Dean was a passenger in the second vehicle.