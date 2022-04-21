FOSTER TWP., Pa. - Those killed in a massive pileup on Interstate 81 last month include two people from Carlisle, and several from out of state, authorities said Thursday.
The Schuylkill County coroner and state police released the names of the six people who died in the crash during a snow squall on March 28. They were identified through DNA, the coroner said.
Those killed were:
- Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57; of Lexington, Massachusetts
- Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 43; of Carlisle, Pennsylvania
- William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia
- Domingo Diaz, 66, of Brooklyn, New York
The coroner had said DNA samples were needed to identify the victims as they were all burned beyond recognition.
Two dozen people were injured in the crash involving 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, state police said.
Several vehicles caught fire.
There was an active snow squall in the area at the time, creating sudden, blizzard-like conditions.
Emergency crews worked for nearly two days to clear the scene and reopen the highway. One lane remains closed to traffic almost a month later, as PennDOT will mill the road and repave it.
First responders were honored Tuesday by Schuylkill County leaders and lawmakers from around the state.