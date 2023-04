FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Carbon County last week.

Howard Fronheiser, 67, died at the hospital soon after the head-on wreck Wednesday afternoon in Franklin Township, said the Carbon County coroner.

Township police say the Towamensing Township man's car was seen crossing into the oncoming lane on Pohopoco Drive and hitting a pick-up truck head-on.

The other driver was not hurt.