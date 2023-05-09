HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner has released the name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police.

Ryan VanGorden, 51, of Stroudsburg, died early Monday morning at the scene of the wreck on Neyhart Road in Hamilton Township, the coroner said.

State police say they tried to stop him for a traffic violation when he took off, and ended up crashing into a utility pole.

Neighbors say it was drizzling at the time of the crash around 1:30 a.m., but police did not say if the rain played a role. Authorities also have not commented on the initial traffic violation or how long the pursuit lasted.