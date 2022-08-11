PALMERTON, Pa. - The Carbon County coroner has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning house fire in Palmerton.

Robin Wisocky, 61, was found dead on the second floor of the burning home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue, the coroner said Thursday.

She died of carbon monoxide toxicity, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m., and flames billowed from the home.

Most of the fire was on the second floor, where the victim was found.

No one was home in the adjoining twin home at the time.

Neighbors say the heat was intense, and it took multiple fire departments a while to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.