RYAN TWP., Pa. - In Schuylkill County, a man in his 70's was killed when an all- terrain vehicle he was driving crashed into a pond.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday night at Locust Valley Fish and Game.

That's located in the 400 block of Back Road in Ryan Township.

The coroner says Arthur Heckman was riding close to a dam when he lost control and fell into the pond.

The ATV then pulled him under the water.