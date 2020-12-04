TAMAQUA, Pa. - The Schuylkill County coroner's office is at the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Tamaqua Friday morning.
Firefighters rescued multiple people after flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. in an apartment on the top floor of ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street.
Authorities did not comment on how many people died or what happened.
At least two people, including a police officer, were rushed to the hospital with injuries.
One person was flown from the scene, and a Tamaqua officer was taken via ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.
Smoke was seen coming from a top window, and the surrounding area was black and burnt.
Residents in lower-level apartments, those not affected by the fire, were told to shelter in place, while residents whose apartments were affected were taken down to the lobby, dispatchers said.