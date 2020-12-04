TAMAQUA, Pa. - The Schuylkill County coroner's office is at the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Tamaqua Friday morning.

Firefighters rescued multiple people after flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. in an apartment on the top floor of ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street.

Schuylkill County coroner at Tamaqua Hi-Rise apartment fire

Authorities did not comment on how many people died or what happened.

At least two people, including a police officer, were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

One person was flown from the scene, and a Tamaqua officer was taken via ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Smoke was seen coming from a top window, and the surrounding area was black and burnt.

Tamaqua Hi-rise apartment fire burnt window

Residents in lower-level apartments, those not affected by the fire, were told to shelter in place, while residents whose apartments were affected were taken down to the lobby, dispatchers said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.