POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Pocono Township, Monroe County.

According to authorities, they got the call about the fire at a home on Beehler Road around 11:10 a.m.

Shortly after arriving, the coroner was called.

It’s unclear how the person died.

It does not appear any other injuries were reported.

69 News will update the story as it develops.