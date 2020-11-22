POLK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly incident in Polk Township, Monroe County.
The county coroner was called to the area of Squirrelwood Court and Sunset Lane shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police had been at the scene since about 8 p.m., putting up crime scene tape.
Neither state police nor the coroner would say what happened, only calling it an "incident," but 69 News video shows a vehicle with bullet holes in it.
69 News crews at the scene also reported hearing a distraught woman screaming.
Authorities said they will release more information as it becomes available. Stay with 69 News and here at WFMZ.com for updates.