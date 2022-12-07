WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Crews from multiple agencies continue to investigate the scene of a fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

The coroner's office confirmed that at least one person, who was not a firefighter, is dead on site, but they confirmed two firefighters were killed as well, from New Tripoli in Lehigh County.

Responders say the fire started just before 4 p.m., and flames could be seen on the roof re-kindling on and off Wednesday evening. Some smoke could still be seen coming out of the house Wednesday night.

Responders were lined up at least a whole mile down one side of the house and about a half a mile down the other side.

We've seen multiple agencies - firefighters and police from various towns spanning more than one county, plus the Pennsylvania State Police, Emergency Management, and Red Cross, as well as the Schuylkill County Coroner.

Just next to the house a very bright light could be seen, which appears to indicate police are investigating deep into the woods. At this time, any connection has not yet been confirmed.