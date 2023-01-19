STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Recently unsealed search warrants for Bryan Kohberger's apartment and office in Washington state prompt the question: could the warrant for his family's home in Pennsylvania go public, too?

A Washington judge unsealed the pair of search warrants for Bryan Kohberger's apartment and office. That's because a prosecutor filed a motion; it argues a lot of the information in those documents was already released via the affidavit that went public when the Idaho killings suspect was extradited from the Poconos.

A gag order remains in place preventing anyone involved from discussing the case, though we may learn more before the June preliminary hearing.

Kohberger's Pennsylvania public defender Jason Labar told 69 News sealed search warrants unseal after 60 days from when they were signed, unless a motion is filed earlier. That means the search warrants for Kohberger's parents' Chestnuthill Township home may be unsealed at the end of February or early March.

69 News is waiting to hear back from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to find out if any motions are in the works.

"Items like hairs, fibers, blood evidence, blood transfers, etc.," Brad Maskell, a retired Idaho major crimes detective sergeant, describes what law enforcement is seeking when conducting these warrants in relation to homicide suspects.

Among the items taken in Washington were strands of hair, potential animal hair (significant because a victims' dog was present during the attacks), a black synthetic-type glove, a vacuum dust container, a computer, a Fire TV stick and Walmart and Marshalls receipts.

Authorities also seized two cuttings from an uncased pillow with a reddish/brown stain and a stained mattress cover.

"If they went into the apartment, and they found red stains, and those turn out to be blood from the victims themselves, that's direct evidence that directly connects him to the crime scene in Idaho, and in my world, that is a complete high-five moment," said Maskell. "When you find something like that, that energizes things."

Law enforcement was also looking for shoes with diamond pattern soles and a knife, neither of which were listed as items taken.

It could be weeks until we find out if they were located in Pennsylvania.